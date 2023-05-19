21,825 students to appear for CET at 40 centres in DK, Udupi districts

May 19, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

As many as 21,825 candidates have applied to appear for the two-day Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (CET) in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The test will be conducted on May 20 and 21.

Of the candidates, 5,712 students are from Udupi district where the test will be conducted in 12 centres. The remaining 16,113 students are from Dakshina Kannada which has 28 centres.

There will be Biology and Mathematics papers on May 20 in the forenoon and afternoon, respectively, on Saturday. The students will appear for Physics and Chemistry papers, in the forenoon and afternoon respectively, on Sunday.

In Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru city has 14 centres, Moodbidri has six centres, Puttur has got three centres and Belthangady taluk has five centres.

In Udupi district, Karkala, Kundapura and Brahmavara have two centres each and Udupi city has six centres.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has banned taking mobile phones or any other electronic devices, wearing ornaments and full sleeve shirts inside the centres. Candidates will have to take any identity card along with hall tickets.

According to H. Prasanna, Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat, the pre-university supplementary examinations in the district will be conducted from May 23 to June 3 at four centres.