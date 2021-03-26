217 new cases in twin districts

A file photo of a check-post where RT-PCR test is carried out for those entering Dakshina Kannada from Kerala. Travellers are also checked for COVID-19 negative certificates.

Manipal Institute of Technology campus reports 111 more cases

With continued surge in new COVID-19 cases, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada reported a total of 217 positive cases on Thursday. Of the 145 cases from Udupi, 111 cases were reported from the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus. With 18 patients being discharged, the number of active cases in Udupi touched 605.

In a statement, Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sudhirchandra Sooda said that of the 145 cases, 123 were from Udupi taluk, 16 from Kundapur taluk and six from Byndoor. As many as 109 of these patients were asymptomatic, while the remaining [36] were symptomatic.

He said that a total of 21,502 throat and nasal swabs have been tested since March 15 when the surge in cases was noticed. Of this, 3,669 swabs have been tested on MIT campus alone and the total number of new cases detected on MIT campus has now touched 586. The positivity rate in Udupi district is 4.88%, he said.

A fine of ₹25.75 lakh has so far been collected in 24,164 cases of people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms, said a bulletin from the Udupi district administration.

Meanwhile, 72 new cases were reported and 61 patients discharged in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday. The number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada rose to 573. A fine of ₹38.97 lakh has so far been collected in 37,840 cases of people not wearing of masks.

In the light of nine cases reported in Mangalore University so far, Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya has decided to suspend classes on the university campus for seven days. This has been done to prevent further spread of COVID-19 on campus, Mr. Yadapadithaya told The Hindu.

Dakshina Kannaada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, in a meeting with officials on Thursday, said that there will be zero tolerance to people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms. Fines will be imposed on violators.

Calling upon people to strictly follow the safety protocol, Dr. Rajendra asked vulnerable people to voluntarily come for vaccination at nearby health centres. All those serving in petrol bunks, shops, community halls, medical shops and other public places should compulsorily wear masks. Hotels and restaurants should have thermal screening facility, he said.

As COVID-19 spreads quickly at places with centralised air conditioning system, Dr. Rajendra said that people should not gather in big numbers at such places. Hotels and other firms employing personnel from Kerala should ensure that their personnel undergo regular RT-PCR test. Lodges should maintain a register with details of those coming from outside the district, Dr. Rajendra said.