21 teachers in DK, 17 in Udupi to get best teacher award

It will be presented on Teachers’ Day

Seven teachers each from the lower primary, the higher primary, and the secondary school categories have been selected in Dakshina Kannada for the district-level best teacher award, which will be given away on Teachers’ Day [Sunday].

In Udupi district, five teachers each have been chosen for the award in the lower primary school category, while six teachers each will receive the award in the higher primary and the secondary school categories.

The teachers from lower primary selected in Dakshina Kannada are: P.V. Chetana Kumari from Government Higher Primary School (GHPS) Kudrebettu; P. Shivananda Bhandary from the Government Lower Primary School (GLPS) Bollukallu; K. Surekha from GLPS Basti Garden; Pratima Hebbar from GHPS Bagambila; Archana from GLPS Pencharu near Moodbidri; N. Shantakumari from GLPS Channavara, and K. Swetha from GLPS Achhrappady.

In the higher primary category, Sucheta from GHPS Kedila; Amitanand Hegde from GHPS Bangadi; K. Pavana from GHPS Kapikad; Suresh Rao from GHPS Nalyapadavu; Rajeev Shetty from GHPS Aliyuru; N. Sheenappa Naika from GHPS Golitottu, and G. Sunanda from GHPS Peralu will receive the award.

In the secondary school category, Venkataramana Acharya from Government Secondary School (GSS) Sajipamooda; Ajit Kumar from GSS Gerukatte; Sunanda from GSS Nadugoodu; Everest Felix Crasta from Cascia Secondary School Jeppu; Shankar Naika from Sarvodaya Secondary School Kallamundkuru; Geetamani S. from Government Pre University College Kobettu Puttur, and Kenchaveerappa from GSS Markanja, will receive the award.

In Udupi, the teachers selected in the lower primary school category are Shanta Pai from GHPS Yadtadi; Shekar Ganiga from GLPS Kismati; Manjunath Shetty from GLPS Kuchhooru; Suresh Shetty from GLPS Konjady, and M.N. Reshma from GLPS Kudi.

In the higher primary school category, Dinakar Shetty from GHPS Badanediyuru; Chandranarayana Billava from GHPS Shiroor; Narendra Kamath from GHPS Kabettu; Shaili Prema Kumari from UBCM Higher Primary School Padooru; Ganesh Herale from GHPS Alpady Ardi, and Shrinivas from GHPS Shedimane will receive the award.

In the secondary school category, P.V. Ananda Saligrama from MNDSM Secondary School Mudrady; Santosh Kumar Shetty from GSS Heskattooru; Subrahmanya Tantri from S.V.S Secondary School Katpady; P. Krishnamurthy from Government PU College Navunda; Narendra Kumar from Vivekananda Secondary School for Girls Kota, and B.B. Praveena from Sriniketana Aided Secondary School Matapady will get the award.