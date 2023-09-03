HamberMenu
21 teachers from primary, high schools chosen for district-level award

September 03, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Seven teachers each from lower primary, higher primary and high schools of Dakshina Kannada district will receive best teachers awards during the district-level Teachers Day programme to be held at Amarajyoti Kuruji Janaki Venkataramana Gowda Auditorium in Sullia on September 5.

Among the seven teachers from the lower primary school section are Assistant Teachers Vijayashri of Government Model Higher Primary School (GMHPS) Chennaitodi Bantwal, Jayanti of Government Higher Primary School (GHPS) Badaga Yekkar, Carmine D’Souza of Government Lower Primary School (GLPS) Achari Jora Kuppepadavu, Vanishree of GLPS Madangadi Moodbidri, D.S. Anandamurthy of GLPS Moorajekoppa Puttur, and K. Radhamma of GLPS of Bolubailu Sullia; and Head Master B. Kalleshappa of GLPS Munduru Belthangady.

In the Higher Primary section, Headmasters Shankuntala S. Ullal of GHPS Pudu, Bantwal, Ganesh Kumar of GHPS Mannagudde, Mangaluru, and Shubhalata of GHPS Anadka, Puttur; physical education teacher Prashant Suvarna of Government Upgraded Higher Primary School Bandaru, Belthangady; Assistant Teachers Drakshayinamma of GMHPS Shakti Nagar, Mangaluru, Sujata Kumari of GHPS Panapila, Moodbidri, and G. Hanumantappa of Sharada Aided Higher Primary School Goonadka, Sullia, will receive the awards.

In the High School section, assistant teachers Gopalakrishna Neralakatte of Government High School (GHS) Narsha Maidan Bantwal, Alwyn Arun of St. Joseph PU College Bajpe Mangaluru, N. Krishna of Kittel Memorial High School Gorigudde Mangaluru and Udaykumar Rai of Vidyabhodhini High School Balila Sullia; Head Masters Ramakrishna Bhat of SDM High School Belalu Belthangady, H.P. Pratima of GHS Nerkere Moodbidri; and K Harishchandra of St. George Aided High School Kunturupadavu Puttur, will receive the awards.

