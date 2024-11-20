2,078 students to receive degree certificates at NITK’s 22nd convocation on November 23

As many as 2,078 students, including 139 PhD scholars, will receive certificates during the 22nd convocation of National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal, at NITK’s silver jubilee auditorium on Saturday.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, NITK director B. Ravi said the convocation will be held in two parts. As many as 1,076 postgraduate and PhD students will receive certificates in the morning session between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Director of Indian Institute of Science Govindan Rangarajan will be the chief guest, with former Director-General for Naval Systems and chairman of KIMS Foundation and Research Centre Bhujanga Rao Vepakomma the guest of honour.

In the undergraduate convocation to be held from 3 p.m., 1,002 BTech graduates will receive certificates. Member of Space Commission and former ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar will be the chief guest. Director of Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur, Avinash Kumar Agrawal will be the guest of honour.

Mr. Ravi said a good amount of research is happening in the institute. Indication of this was 139 Phd scholars receiving their certificates, which is highest for the institute. In the convocation in 2023, 138 Phd scholars and 914 BTech graduates received certificates, he said.

Mr. Ravi said the sky track across the national highway, which connects the western and eastern parts of the institute, will be inaugurated on Sunday. The new sky track has steps, slope, and lift to enable all students to easily walk across the campuses. The National Highways Authority of India gave safety certificate for the new structure a few days ago, he said.

Mr. Ravi said the institute has planned to have a separate building for the Centre for Inter Disciplinary Research that consolidates multidisciplinary research programmes. The institute intents to expose students to the society and help people in finding solutions to needs of society. He said there was no progress in setting up new campus of NITK. (EOM)