2024 Lok Sabha elections will create history, says Devendra Fadnavis

March 12, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Calling the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as “the one which will create history”, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said here on Tuesday that a decade-old governance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was only a trailer of development. “Picture abhi baaki hai,” he said.

Addressing BJP workers at a convention of the party at Sanghaniketan, Mr. Fadnavis claimed that the NDA government could achieve much in the last decade than what the earlier governments could not do in the past over four decades.

Exuding confidence that the NDA would return to power for the third consecutive term, he said that India will emerge as the third largest economy in the world in the next five years.

Quoting a report (which he did not make it clear), the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra claimed that 25 crore people have come out of poverty line in the country in the past a decade. Now the country had only 3 % of the population under extreme poverty.

Accusing the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah of promoting “anti-Indian activities” on Karnataka soil, he said that the State government is shielding anti-national elements.

Mr. Fadnavis said that one can forgive the Siddaramaiah-led government for not implementing its guarantee schemes properly but not for allowing anti-national activities to increase.

“The nation will be safe in the hands of Narendra Modi,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary alleged that “the Chief Minister is worshipping anti-national elements.” “The terrorists are on the streets now,” he alleged.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said that 75,000 households have got GAIL gas line connections in the city. It will go up to two lakh connections by next year, he said.

MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath, Y. Bharat Shetty, U. Rajesh Naik, Harish Poonja, Bhagirathi Murulya and Umanath A. Kotian took part. Dakshina Kannada president of the party Satish Kumpala presided over.

