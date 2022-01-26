2022 Republic Day: 35-year-old officer from Kundapura leads Coast Guard contingent in Mangaluru

Coast Guard Deputy Commandant H.T. Manjunath

MANGALURU

26 January 2022 11:35 IST

He was inspired to join the armed forces following a long stint in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in school and college

During his college days, 35-year-old Coast Guard Deputy Commandant H.T. Manjunath missed an opportunity to take part in the Republic Day parade.On January 26, Mr. Manjunath, who hails from Kundapura in Udupi district, got the opportunity to lead the Coast Guard contingent in the Republic Day parade. “It’s an honour to lead our 96-member contingent. It’s a good opportunity, and I really aspired for this role,” Mr. Manjunath, who has been part of the Indian Coast Guard for 11 years, told The Hindu on phone.

Youngest of four children of retired Police Sub Inspector T.N. Thimmappa and homemaker Vijayalakshmi, Mr. Manjunath was inspired to join the armed forces following a long stint in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in school and college in Bhatkal of Uttara Kannada district.

Advertising

Advertising

He was in the NCC naval wing at the New English School, Bhatkal. He moved to NCC army wing once he joined Anjuman Arts, Science and Commerce College, where he did his pre-university course and B.Sc. During his college days, he was part of the State NSS team that took part in the Republic Day parade in Bengaluru in 2007. “It was my dream to lead the contingent. I am fortunate to get selected among Deputy Commandants (in Coast Guards) to lead the contingent in the parade today,” he said and added that they had rigorous rehearsal for the last three months.