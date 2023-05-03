HamberMenu
201 couples to tie nuptial knot at 51st mass marriage in Dharmasthala today

May 03, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 201 couples will tie the nuptial knot at the 51st mass marriage ceremony to be organised by the Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Dharmothana Trust in Dharmasthala on May 3.

The marriage will be held in “goudhuli lagna” at 6.40 p.m. at Amrutavarshini Sabha Bhavan. The couple will proceed to the bhavan in a procession after visiting the Manjunatha temple.

The pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade distributed a dhoti, a shawl, a sari, and a blouse piece to the couples on Tuesday.

The trust started the mass marriages in 1972. So far 12,576 couples have got married, a release said.

