‘₹2,000 under Gruha Lakshmi scheme has helped me meet treatment expense of my unwell child’

Lalita, a labourer and resident of Moodbidri, said the monthly financial support of ₹2,000 under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has helped her meet the treatment expenses of her mentally ill son. She sought the help of officials to restore benefits under the Anna Bhagya scheme which, she said, was discontinued since December 2023.

Moved by Ms. Lalita’s demand during an interaction with beneficiaries of the five guarantee schemes in Mangaluru on Wednesday, vice-president of Karnataka State Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee Pushpa Amarnath directed Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies B.S. Hemalatha to resolve Ms. Lalita’s issue in the next three days.

Gayatri, a single parent from Bantwal, said she has received 10 monthly instalments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which has helped in meeting the educational expenses of her two children. Ashwini, a homemaker from Moodbidri, said the Gruha Lakshmi amount helped her meet household expenses.

Bharati, a resident of Bolar in Mangaluru, said apart from Gruha Lakshmi, she is a beneficiary of Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya and Shakti schemes. “On an average, my family gets monetary relief of ₹51,000 a year, which is a great sum for a family like us. Those who know what hunger is can only understand the importance of these guarantee schemes. These schemes cannot be termed freebies,” she said.

Homemaker Aatika said she and nine members of her family are beneficiaries of the Anna Bhagya and the Gruha Lakshmi schemes. Leela from Mulki said with ₹2,000 from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme she is meeting her healthcare expenses and she does not seek money from her other family members

Indira from Moodbidri, who earns ₹300 every day by working as a maid, said the relief granted from the Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyoti schemes has helped her and her husband meet the educational expenses of their two children.

Laveena from Ullal said relief from the three guarantee schemes has helped her meet the expenses of her family of four members. Nabisa, a widow, said the ₹2,000 from Gruha Lakshmi has helped her run the family after the marriage of her elder daughter.

