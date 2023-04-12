200 grievances come before Lokayukta police in last four months: SP

April 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Over 200 grievances have come before the Lokayukta police during over 60 grievance redressel meetings held in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the last four months, said Lokayukta Police Superintendent of Police C.A. Simon here on Wednesday.

Taking to reporters after the grievance redressal meeting held at the auditorium of Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat, Mr. Simon said some of the grievances have been submitted to the Lokayukta police offices.

“In most of the cases, where the grievance has been about delay in service, it has been addressed by the concerned department officials,” he said. Some complaints were referred to the Lokayukta institution for inquiry.

Action under Prevention of Corruption Act has been taken where complainant has pointed out at demand for bribe. Mr. Simon called upon people to come forward with grievances during the meeting held at taluk centres on the second Wednesday of every month. Officials from Revenue, Survey, and other departments are called for these meetings, he said.

On Wednesday, the grievance redressal meeting was held at the Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat auditorium and was chaired by Mr. Simon, while the meeting at Byndoor in Udupi district was chaired by Deputy Superintendent of Police.

As many as five grievances came before Mr. Simon on Wednesday. It included one by a school management representative from Bantwal taluk who alleged that a person has dug up a trench across the road that has made it difficult for students to reach the main road and catch bus. The school representative’s complaint was referred to Lokayukta institution for inquiry.

The other complaint was delay by the office of Assistant Director of Land Records, Mangaluru, in issuance of Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops. Mr. Simon directed the concerned to issue the document within seven day. One Sundara Poojary said his application for regularising his occupation of 1.5 cents of government land has been pending for a long time. Mr. Simon directed his staff to visit the place and submit a report.

Superintendent of Police, Lokayuta Police, can be reached on 9364062517 and 08242950997, Deputy Superintendent of Police-1 on 9364062579 and 08242453420, DySP-2 on 9364062580 and 08242453420, Police Inspector-1 on 9364062691 and 08242427237 and Police Inspector-2 on 9364062692 and 08242427237.

