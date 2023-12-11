HamberMenu
20-year-old youth booked for stalking minor

December 11, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Uppinangady police have booked a 20-year-old for alleged stalking a minor girl.

The police said a month ago, the young man was seen sitting with the minor girl on the parapet wall of a bridge in Uppinangady police station limits.

Relatives of the girl allegedly questioned the young man and trashed him.

The video of the assault was posted recently on social media and it was stated that it was an incident of moral policing.

Soon thereafter, the family members filed a police complaint accusing the young man of stalking.

The Uppinangady police registered the complaint for offence punishable under Section 354 (D) of Indian Penal Code and under Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police are searching for the accused, who is reportedly at large.

The police said no complaint has so far been filed regarding the assault of the accused young man.

