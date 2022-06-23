20-year-old man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting minor

,

A local district sessions court sentenced Rajeed alias Chotu, 20, to life and imposed a total fine of ₹56,000 on finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court, Srinivasa Suvarna, sentenced Rajeed to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed fine of ₹20,000 for the offence under Section 3(2)(v) of SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act.

The judge also sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 of the offence punishable under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code. He was sentenced to 10 years and fined ₹20,000 for the offence under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was sentenced to one year and fined ₹5,000 for the offence under Section 363 (A) of IPC and six months and fine of ₹1,000 for offence under Section 3(1)(w)(i)(ii) of SC and ST Act. All the sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

According to the chargesheet, Rajeeb had come from West Bengal to Hiriyadka for road work. With the assistance of five other persons, he kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her. The police arrested Rajeeb and five others.

Special public prosecutor Y.T. Raghavendra examined 28 witnesses. The judge on June 18 convicted Rajeeb while acquitting the remaining five arrested persons.

The judge said of the ₹56,000 fine amount, ₹40,000 should be to victim as compensation. She is also entitled for compensation of ₹5 lakh under Section 357A of Criminal Procedure Code, the judge said.