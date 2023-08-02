ADVERTISEMENT

20-year-old college student dies after falling off his motorcycle near Infant Jesus Church

August 02, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old college student died after he fell off from his motorcycle near Infant Jesus Church arch in Bikarnakatte on Sunday night.

The Mangaluru East Traffic police gave the name of the victim as G. Ankit, 20.

The police said Ankit dropped his friend Aryan at his house in Kulashekar around 10.30 p.m. As he was driving towards Nantoor, Ankit lost control over the motorcycle as he crossed a pothole opposite the masjid.

The motorcycle hit the side of a mini van parked by the roadside. Ankit fell into an uncovered roadside drain, while the motorcycle was found opposite the gate of Pramod Nursery, a few metres ahead.

Ankit was taken to a hospital in Kankanady where he was declared dead, the police said.

