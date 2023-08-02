HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20-year-old college student dies after falling off his motorcycle near Infant Jesus Church

August 02, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old college student died after he fell off from his motorcycle near Infant Jesus Church arch in Bikarnakatte on Sunday night.

The Mangaluru East Traffic police gave the name of the victim as G. Ankit, 20.

The police said Ankit dropped his friend Aryan at his house in Kulashekar around 10.30 p.m. As he was driving towards Nantoor, Ankit lost control over the motorcycle as he crossed a pothole opposite the masjid.

The motorcycle hit the side of a mini van parked by the roadside. Ankit fell into an uncovered roadside drain, while the motorcycle was found opposite the gate of Pramod Nursery, a few metres ahead.

Ankit was taken to a hospital in Kankanady where he was declared dead, the police said.

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.