HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20 students, three teachers injured as tourist bus overturns near Karkala

January 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A school bus of Basaveshwara High School, Kotturu Taluk, Vijayanagara district turned turtle after its driver reportedly lost control over the bus while negotiating a turn near Nalluru, Karkala Taluk, Udupi district on January 2.

A school bus of Basaveshwara High School, Kotturu Taluk, Vijayanagara district turned turtle after its driver reportedly lost control over the bus while negotiating a turn near Nalluru, Karkala Taluk, Udupi district on January 2. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nearly 20 students and three teachers from Basaveshwara High School in Kottur taluk, Vijayanagara district, were injured when a tourist bus they were travelling overturned in Karkala taluk on Monday, January 2.

The students and teachers were on a school trip to tourist destinations in the coast, while the incident occurred when they were on their way from Dharmasthala to Udupi. The accident occurred at Pajegudde-Nallur, police said.

Of the injured, two students received serious injuries, but were said to be responding to treatment.

It was alleged that driver Manjaiah Naik was driving the vehicle rashly and lost control over the vehicle after descending a slope. While a boy who suffered fracture of his hand was admitted to the district government hospital in Udupi, the others were treated in the Karkala taluk hospital and were accommodated in a temporary shelter.

Karkala Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.