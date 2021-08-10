20 SSLC students from twin districts secure 625 marks

Keerthana Shenoy of Canara High School, Urva, Mangaluru

MANGALURU

10 August 2021 00:49 IST

As many as 11 SSLC students from Udupi and nine students from Dakshina Kannada are among the 157 students in the State who have secured the full 625 marks in this year’s examination conducted last month.

The 11 students from Udupi district are Abhishek Jayanth Holla from Government High School, Valakadu, Udupi; Anushree Shetty, Praneetha and Srajan K. Bhat from VKR Acharya Memorial English Medium High School, Kundapur; Anushri Shetty from Mother Teresa Memorial School, Shankaranarayana, Kundapur taluk; Navaneet S. Rao from T.A. Pai English Medium School, Kunjibettu, Udupi taluk; Pratheeksha Pai from Sri Anantheshwara English Medium School, Bailakere, Udupi; Samata H.S. from Government Junior College for Girls, Udupi; Sathwik Padmanabha Bhat from Narayana Guru English Medium School, Malpe; Shreya from Stella Maris High School, Gangolli, Kundapur taluk, and Srinidhi from Viveka Junior College, Kota, Udupi taluk.

The nine students from Dakshina Kannada district are Ananya M.D. and Venessa Sharina D’Souza from Kumaraswamy English Medium School, Kukke Subrahmanya; Ganesh Hanamantappa Veerapur from Alva’s Kannada Medium School, Moodbidri; Keerthana Shenoy from Canara High School, Urva, Mangaluru; M. Sanyuktha Prabhu from St. Mary’s English Medium School, Laila, Belthangady; N. Prateek Mallya from SVS Temple English Medium High School, Bantwal; Rithika from St. Gerosa Girls High School, Jeppu, Mangaluru; K. Shreesha Sharma from St. George English Medium High School, Nelyadi, Puttur taluk, and Tanisha Rai from Bethany English Medium High School, Darbe, Puttur.

Advertising

Advertising

Congratulating the students for doing well in the new format of the examination, Deputy Directors of Public Instructions of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Malleswamy and N.H. Nagur, respectively, said that the efforts put in by students and teachers during the lockdown has paid dividends.

Mr. Malleswamy said that apart from solving model question papers given by KSEEB, students were asked to solve additional multiple choice questions from the question bank given by teachers.

Mr. Nagur said that students were called in batches to schools for training in marking answers on OMR Sheets.

All 12,862 students in Udupi district and 32,657 students from Dakshina Kannada have passed the examination.

No district ranking was given this year as performance of all districts are in 1A grade, Mr. Malleswamy said.

In the light of second wave of COVID-19, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board changed the format and gave 40-mark multiple choice questions in each one of the six subjects. The multiple choice questions pertaining to Mathematics, Science and Social Science were answered in three hours on July 19 and those pertaining to the first, the second and the third languages were answered on July 22.