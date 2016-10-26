20 riders complete ‘Namma Kudla 300 km Brevet’

The sixth and the last event of 2016 Brevet Calendar year of Mangalore Cycling Club on Saturday and Sunday saw 20 riders completing the 300 km event, albeit three of them completed it beyond the stipulated time of 20 hours.

Themed around the flavours of coastal districts of Karnataka, this 300 km event ‘MACC Namma Kudla 300km Brevet’ took riders on simple yet challenging terrains of the region covering Mangaluru, B.C Road, Mani, Padubidri, Karkala, Nitte, Kapu, Udupi, Brahmavar, Kumbashi and Koteshwara.

Though 28 cyclists had registered for the event, 24 of them, including two from Kochi, two from Udupi and rest from Mangaluru participated in the ride . The event was flagged off at 6 a.m. on Saturday even as the riders covered the first stretch of Mangaluru-Mani-Mangaluru (64 km) within three hours and the second stretch, Mangaluru-Padubidri (35) km in two hours.

The ordeal began when riders started attempting the Padubdri- Karkala route as they were caught by the scorching heat, cross winds and the rolling terrains of this route. A few experienced riders completed this 56 km within three hours and most others took about five hours, just within the cut-off time for this mid-way control point.

As the sun started setting down, the riders regained their lost energy and started pedalling hard towards the final check point at Koteshwara, another 55 km stretch, which was required to be crossed before the cut-off time of 8 p.m. The final stretch of 90 km from Koteshwara to Mangaluru on NH 66 kept the riders on their toes and every one rushed to complete the Brevet before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Seventeen riders completed within the stipulated time and four beyond the cut-off time while four dropped out of the Brevet midway, said a release.

During the next Brevet season, November 2016 to November 2017, MACC would organise 10 Brevets covering the Super Randonneur series 200, 300, 400 and 600 km events in Mangaluru.