20 lakh saplings to be planted in Udupi dist.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Jaimala said on Tuesday that 20 lakh saplings would be planted in Udupi district this year with the objective of protecting environment. She was speaking after inaugurating the Swachameva Jayate and Jalamruta campaign organised by the district administration, zilla panchayat and other organisations at Brahmavar in Udupi district.

Ms. Jaimala said that it was essential to protect environment to protect mankind and the flora and fauna on Earth. To protect environment and promote water conservation, the State government has decided to construct 20,000 check-dams and 14,000 water bodies, including ponds and wells. Priority would be given to removal of silt from ponds, lakes and wells in Udupi district, she said.

It was essential to protect the existing sources of water. It was necessary to promote rainwater harvesting in government offices, houses and private buildings. “We should create awareness about water conservation, proper utilisation of water and expansion of greenery among the people,” she said.

If there was cleanliness around, chances of outbreak of diseases would be few. Cleanliness led to the creation of a healthy society. “The cleanliness drive should start from our homes. Volunteers of Solid and Liquid Waste Resources Management (SLRM) Centres in the district are rendering a yeoman service by processing solid and liquid waste,” Ms. Jaimala said.

Srinivas Rao, Chief Planning Officer, Zilla Panchaqyat, said that it was necessary to make people in the district “water literate” by explaining the importance of conservation of water to them. As many as 500 saplings would be planted in every gram panchayat in the district. Awareness about cleanliness would be provided in the gram panchayats through the means of Swachata Raths (Cleanliness Chariots). As many as 150 guides had been trained to create awareness about cleanliness in schools and this programme would be held continuously for a month. Special gram sabhas too would be held for this purpose, he said. The SLRM Centres in the district had processed 2,500 tonnes of solid waste and 3,500 tonnes of liquid waste and this had generated revenue of about ₹ 40 lakh to the gram panchayats, he said.

Dinakar Babu, president of the Zilla Panchayat, flagged off the Cleanliness Chariot, while Sheela Shetty, vice-president, launched the greenery drive.