₹20 lakh cash seized from car

March 17, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Byndoor police on Thursday seized ₹20 lakh unaccounted cash from a car at Shiroor checkpost.

When PSI B.S. Niranjan Gowda was checking vehicles at the checkpost along with police personnel they came across a car that did not have registration plate. Upon checking car’s interiors, the police found a plastic bundle containing the money. There were 3,000 notes of ₹100, 1,000 notes of ₹200 and 3,000 notes of ₹500 beneath the rear seat of the car.

The driver Basheer, 42, a resident of Shirlal in Belthangady taluk, did not give any explanation nor any documentary proof for possessing the cash. The police seized the cash and booked a case under the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, against him.

