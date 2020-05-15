20 from UAE who landed in Mangaluru test positive for COVID-19

Mangaluru

15 May 2020 23:28 IST

Of the 179 passengers from the United Arab Emirates who landed in the first ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ flight from Dubai to Mangaluru on Tuesday, 20 have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh. Addressing presspersons on Friday, she said that of those who tested positive, 14 were from Daskhina Kannada, five from Udupi district, and one from Uttara Kannada.

All of them have been quarantined and are being treated at the designated hospitals in their respective districts. She said that of the total number of passengers who arrived, 125 were presently in Dakshina Kannada, 49 in Udupi, and five in Uttara Kannada.

Asked about whether the passengers had been subjected to medical test while boarding at Dubai, the Deputy Commissioner said, “They might have been screened as per the standard operating procedure there.”

She said that there were 40 pregnant women among the returnees. None of them have tested positive so far. All the asymptomatic passengers will be subjected to a second test on the 12th day. The Deputy Commissioner said that among those who test negative again, pregnant women, children below the age of 10, senior citizens aged 80 and above, and the terminally ill would be home quarantined.

The second flight under the mission from Dubai will arrive in Mangaluru on May 18, Ms. Rupesh said.

She said that passengers returning from abroad should understand that everyone cannot be checked at the airport at a time. They will be checked in batches of 20 each, and this will take time, she said.