20 employees of fish processing unit near Mangaluru hospitalised after ammonia leak

The fish processing unit at Mukka near Mangaluru whose employees were hospitalised following leak of ammonia gas, on January 11, 2022.  

Twenty employees, including 16 women, of a fish processing unit were admitted to private hospital in Mukka, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, following leakage of ammonia gas.

Police said the victims are employees of Everest Fish Processing Plant in Panambur police station limits. District Fire Officer Mohammed Nawaz said it was minor leak of ammonia that caused eye irritation and other discomfort to employees. The unit in-charge immediately shifted the personnel to the hospital in Mukka.

Mr. Nawaz said fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot around noon along with personnel from Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, and plugged the leak.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar met the employees in the hospital.


Jan 11, 2022

