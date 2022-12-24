2% of international passengers arriving at Mangaluru airport to undergo COVID-19 swab sample test

December 24, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport, abiding by the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the wake of current COVID-19 situation globally, has put together measures to curb the spread of the virus. In line with the latest guidelines brought into effect from Saturday, 2% of all international passengers arriving at the airport will undergo random post-arrival sample collection.

The airline will identify such passengers and their staff will guide them to a dedicated area at the international arrival hall where samples will be collected. Passengers are permitted to leave the airport after providing their samples. The laboratory will make provisions to send digital copy of test results to the passengers directly. The laboratory will also share the daily report with Airport Health Organisation (APHO) and airport authorities.

The sample collection facility for international arriving passengers is in the international arrival hall in the pre-immigration area abutting the swab collection counter. The testing facility is available round the clock, free of cost for passengers, whom the airline has randomly selected. The laboratory will share copy of positive report (s) with Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (shoc.idsp@ncdc.gov.in), APHO and the airport authorities.

The airport has appointed an ICMR approved and NABL accredited laboratory for collection of samples and subsequent testing. The airport has made provision for a registration counter and sampling booth respectively for the COVID-19 testing process. It has also ensured that messages on preventive measures and details of the latest advisories are placed strategically across the terminal and the airport’s digital platforms, a release from the airport said on Saturday.

All stakeholders have also been sensitised and informed to follow directives laid down by the authorities from time to time. The airport is displaying message on COVID-19 appropriate behavior at vantage points across the terminals. The airport teams will also be available to assist the passengers and extend all support to implement guidelines issued by the government authorities in this fight against the pandemic, the airport said.