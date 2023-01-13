2 more doctors arrested in drug case in Mangaluru

January 13, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Central Crime Branch (CCB) personnel of Mangaluru City Police arrested two more doctors on the charge of consuming and peddling cannabis (marijuana or ganja) on January 12. On January 10, they had arrested 10 persons, followed by the arrest of 3 more persons on January 12 in connection with this drug case.

On January 13, police gave the names of the doctors as Raghava Datta, 28, a post-graduate student of anesthesia, and Balaji, 29, who is a post-graduate in general medicine. Both are student of at KMC in Mangaluru. Datta hails from 12th Cross, Venugopal Nagar, Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh, and resides in an apartment at Attavara in Mangaluru. Balaji hails from G Street, Jogupalya in Ulsoor in Bengaluru, and resides in an apartment at Falnir in Mangaluru.

Some suspects in drug case flee Mangaluru

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told mediapersons on January 13 that of the two doctors, one is a practicing doctor. He used to host small parties in his flat where he used to distribute cannabis to students and his friends.

Mr. Kumar said that some more suspects have fled from their apartments, hostel rooms and paying guest accommodation.

The Police Commissioner said that those managing paying guest accommodation, hostels and those who have rented out their flats should keep a watch on the happenings in their premises.

15 arrested in drug case so far

With the arrest of two more persons, police have so far arrested 15 persons, including 13 persons from the medical fraternity, in connection with this case. This particular racket was busted with the arrest of Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah, 38, a UK citizen of Indian origin from his apartment on Bunts Hostel Road in Mangaluru on January 7 by CCB Inspector of Police Shyam Sundar and his team. Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah is enrolled as a student in a dental college in Mangaluru.

Besides recovering 2 kg of cannabis, an electronic weighing machine, a toy pistol and other valuables from the apartment of Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah, who revealed names of other people allegedly involved in the racket. This led to the arrest of nine more persons, including eight medicos on January 10, which was announced on January 11.

On January 12, police announced the arrest of three more persons, including two medicos. The 15 persons arrested include four women.

The Police Commissioner has constituted a special investigation team, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar, with Shyam Sundar being the investigation officer to pursue the case.