₹2 lakh crore investment in renewable energy sector expected in coastal region in next five years: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking at the Jana Sankalpa Yatre at Kaup in Udupi on Monday. The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other dignitaries are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that about ₹2 lakh crore investment in the renewable energy sector is expected in the coastal belt in the next five years.

Addressing a Jan Sankalp Yatra of the BJP at Kaup near Udupi, Mr. Bommai said that the focus of the recently concluded Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru was on investment in renewable energy sector.

The government is expecting more investment in Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar regions where there is abundant renewable energy. It will create employment opportunities for youth.

The Chief Minister said that the State government will provide subsidy to fishermen who are using kerosene-based motor boats to upgrade them to petrol-operated motor boats. The demand of fishermen for allotment of more kerosene will be discussed with the Union government.

The State government will extend Vidya Nidhi scheme to about two lakh students belonging to the fishermen community in a few months from now. The government has already covered children of farm workers under the scheme, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the State government has given approval for the government procuring locally grown paddy in the coastal belt and distribute par-boiled rice to BPL card holders under the public distribution system. It will meet the long-pending demand of the people of the coastal belt.

The Chief Minister said that 100 high speed boats will be distributed to fishermen in this financial year. Of these, 40% of boats will be given at subsidised rate. Depending upon the response from fishermen, the allotment (number) of high speed boats will be increased.

Mr. Bommai said that the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Scheme is being taken up by the Union government in association with the State government to provide multi-modal port connectivity, including of Mangaluru and Karwar ports with other ports in the country.

Exuding the confidence that the BJP will return to power in next year’s Assembly election in the State, he said that the Congress is into appeasement politics. It will be difficult for the sitting Congress legislators to retain their seats in the coming Assembly polls. The Congress leaders did not have the guts to hike the quota for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities during its rule and now they are commenting on the BJP-led government for fulfilling the demand.

Mr. Bommai said that he welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on upholding 10% reservation for the economically poor people mooted by the Union government. This will ensure inclusive growth of everyone, he said.

The people of the coastal region have been the strength of the BJP. The response from the people to Monday’s programme has proved beyond doubt that the BJP will come back to power in 2023, he said.

The former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and Ministers Govind Karjol, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, S. Angara, V. Sunil Kumar and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje were present.