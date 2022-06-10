₹2 crore cash found on train passenger travelling without ticket

The passenger claimed that he was told to deliver the money to a man in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

June 10, 2022 11:59 IST

The 22-year-old man was travelling on the Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Superfast Express (Train No 12133)

A 22-year-old man travelling without a ticket was found to be transporting ₹2 crore in cash, on the Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Superfast Express (Train No 12133). He was detained by railway vigilance personnel at Karwar on June 9.

Konkan Railway Corporation’s Chief Vigilance Inspector (CVI) H K Prasanna Kumar randomly boarded the train at Madgaon to check on travelling ticket examiners (TTEs). One of the TTEs told the CVI that one of the passengers did not possess a ticket. He was carrying a bag and his behaviour gave rise to suspicion. When Mr Kumar asked the passenger to open the bag, he refused to do so.

With the help of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, the CVI and TTE took the passenger to the RPF station at Karwar.

Upon inquiry by RPF personnel, the passenger revealed his name as Chen Singh alias Manohar Singh, resident of Soonthri in Rajasthan. The RPF personnel opened the bag in the presence of independent witnesses. Inside the bag, they found 100 bundles of Indian currency amounting to ₹2 crore. Manohar Singh claimed that the cash was given to him by Bharath bhai alias Pintu in Mumbai for delivery to Raju in Mangaluru.

The passenger was handed over to the Karwar Rural police with the cash, as per instructions of the Income Tax Department.