ADVERTISEMENT

2 arrested for moral policing in Kukke Subrahmanya

January 09, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - MANGALURU

They are said to be part of a group of 12 persons who allegedly abducted a man after seeing him talking to a girl, who belongs to another faith

The Hindu Bureau

The alleged incident took place in the temple town of Kukke Subrahmanya, about 90 km from Mangaluru, on January 5, 2023.

The Subrahmanya police arrested two persons allegedly involved in the alleged assault on a 20-year-old Muslim man who was talking to a 17-year-old girl in the KSRTC bus stand in Kukke Subrahmanya on January 5.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Radhakrishna, 45, and N. Vishwas, 19.

They are said to be part of a group of 12 persons who allegedly abducted the man after seeing him talking to the girl, who belongs to another faith and is a PU student. The group, which included some students of a local PU college, allegedly took the man to an old building and assaulted him. They left the place after allegedly threatening to kill him if he continues his relationship with the girl.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The father of girl has filed a complaint against the man accusing him of sexual harassment of his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US