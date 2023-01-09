2 arrested for moral policing in Kukke Subrahmanya

January 09, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - MANGALURU

The Subrahmanya police arrested two persons allegedly involved in the alleged assault on a 20-year-old Muslim man who was talking to a 17-year-old girl in the KSRTC bus stand in Kukke Subrahmanya on January 5.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Radhakrishna, 45, and N. Vishwas, 19.

They are said to be part of a group of 12 persons who allegedly abducted the man after seeing him talking to the girl, who belongs to another faith and is a PU student. The group, which included some students of a local PU college, allegedly took the man to an old building and assaulted him. They left the place after allegedly threatening to kill him if he continues his relationship with the girl.

The father of girl has filed a complaint against the man accusing him of sexual harassment of his daughter.