HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2 arrested for moral policing in Kukke Subrahmanya

They are said to be part of a group of 12 persons who allegedly abducted a man after seeing him talking to a girl, who belongs to another faith

January 09, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The alleged incident took place in the temple town of Kukke Subrahmanya, about 90 km from Mangaluru, on January 5, 2023.

The alleged incident took place in the temple town of Kukke Subrahmanya, about 90 km from Mangaluru, on January 5, 2023.

The Subrahmanya police arrested two persons allegedly involved in the alleged assault on a 20-year-old Muslim man who was talking to a 17-year-old girl in the KSRTC bus stand in Kukke Subrahmanya on January 5.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Radhakrishna, 45, and N. Vishwas, 19.

They are said to be part of a group of 12 persons who allegedly abducted the man after seeing him talking to the girl, who belongs to another faith and is a PU student. The group, which included some students of a local PU college, allegedly took the man to an old building and assaulted him. They left the place after allegedly threatening to kill him if he continues his relationship with the girl.

The father of girl has filed a complaint against the man accusing him of sexual harassment of his daughter.

Related stories

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.