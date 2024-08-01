ADVERTISEMENT

1981 batch of NIT-K donate funds for development of Kannada medium schools in Surathkal campus

Published - August 01, 2024 02:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Saidutta, a retired professor of NIT-K and an alumnus of the 1981 batch, said that a biogas plant for processing kitchen waste generated in the campus was set up with financial support from the batch

The Hindu Bureau

The e-mobility team of National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, developed new e-scooter ‘VidhYug 2.2.1’ for the hostel office in the campus. This was one of the projects funded by alumni of the 1981 batch. | Photo Credit: File photo

The 1981 batch alumni of National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NIT-K), (the then KREC-Surathkal), have donated funds for the development of a Kannada medium primary school and high school in the campus, near Mangaluru.

Saidutta, a retired professor of NIT-K and an alumnus of the 1981 batch, said that a biogas plant for processing kitchen waste generated in the campus was set up with financial support from the batch. In addition, e-mobility and solar power projects, hydrogen production research, SEARCH facility for disaster management were accomplished in the campus with the support of the batch.

Padmanand Warrier, another alumnus of the batch, dedicated a HEART Hub in the memory of his parents U.K. Warrier and Bhagyalakshmi Warrier. “HEART is an acronym for Human-centric, Entrepreneurial, Asset developing, Recycling & regeneration, and Technology enablement. The hub will leverage Artificial Intelligence and allied technologies to develop sustainable solutions for the campus, prioritising human needs over technological advancements,” he said.

B. Ravi, Director, NIT-K signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Warrier Foundation to support two sustainability projects – AquaWise for water management, and waste management – at the institute. The Director released a book titled ‘Once upon a time in KREC’, written by Mr. Warrier.

Mr. Ravi praised the batch for setting high standards for engaging with the institute, and inspiring other cohorts.

The alumni, now settled in different parts of the world, had gathered in the campus for a reunion. A. S. Karanth, a senior alumnus from the 1970 batch, was the chief guest. R. Krishnamurthy, a key alumnus of the 1981 batch, was instrumental in organising the reunion.

