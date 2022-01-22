1,915 new COVID cases, five deaths in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

MANGALURU

22 January 2022 01:28 IST

A COVID-19 patient died in Dakshina Kannada, while the district reported 897 new cases on Friday. With 794 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 5,900.

A total of 9,290 people were vaccinated on Friday, taking the number of those who have received the vaccine to 31.46 lakh in the district. While 17.32 lakh have received their first dose, 13.92 lakh have been given their second. Meanwhile, 22,301 people have received the precautionary dose.

In Udupi

Udupi district reported four deaths and 1,018 new cases. With 281 patients discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 5,825.

As many as 2,665 people were vaccinated in the district on Friday, taking the total number of such people to 19.11 lakh.

While 10.3 lakh have taken their first dose, 8.66 lakh have taken their second. And, 14,725 people have received the precautionary dose.