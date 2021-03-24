191 take part KIOCL chess tournament

KIOCL Limited, formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd., hosted an inter-district third Kudremukh Trophy chess tournament at its township on Sunday that witnessed participation by 191 players.

The company that had been organising taluk, district, State and national level chess tournaments earlier, restricted the activity to inter-district level this time in view of the COVID-19 situation, said a release.

KIOCL Chairman and Managing Director M.V. Subba Rao inaugurated the tournament.

Drikshu K. Vasanth from Dakshina Kannada emerged the winner in the Open category. Prizes were distributed for those in Under 7, Under 9, Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 categories, for boys and girls; prizes were also distributed for Open category. Best players in different categories were felicitated. A total cash prize of ₹30,000 was given to 23 winners.