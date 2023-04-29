19-year-old student dies in Belthangady

April 29, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - MANGALURU

A 19-year-old student died after she fell down from the roof of her hostel in Guruvayanakere of Kuvettu village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Friday.

The Belthangady police identified the deceased as S. Ume Ujma, 19, hailing from Chikkanayakana Halli of Tumakuru district.

According to the police, Ujma, was long term NEET preparation student of Excel College. She was staying in the college hostel. On Friday morning, Ujma was seen going out of her room. Few minutes later her body was found on the ground. The police said she might have slipped and fallen down the building or might have ended her life on her own.

The police registered unnatural death report under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code. Investigation is on.

(Those in distress or facing suicidal tendencies call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or call the mental health helpline 080-4611 0007.)

