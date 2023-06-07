ADVERTISEMENT

19-year-old BCA student dies after bus hits his bike near Moodbidri

June 07, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - MANGALURU

According to the police, a private bus bound for Moodbidri moved to the right side of the road, and hit the bike head-on

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a private bus on the Mangaluru-Moodbidri route. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

A 19-year-old BCA student died after his bike was hit by a private bus near MITE College Cross, near Moodbidri, on June 5.

Moodbidri police gave the name of the deceased as Karthik Acharya, a resident of Yedapadavu, near Moodbidri. He is a student of Alva’s College in Moodbidri.

According to the police, Karthik left college and was headed home on his bike. His classmate, Harshavardhan, was riding pillion. Near MITE College Cross, a private bus bound for Moodbidri moved to the right side of the road, and hit the bike head-on. Karthik and Harshavardhan fell off the bike. They suffered injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital where Karthik succumbed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered against the driver of the private bus, police said.

On June 6, students staged a protest in Moodbidri demanding action against drivers of private buses for allegedly driving in a rash and negligent manner. They want the Transport Department and police to revise timings of the buses in such a way that they stop racing with each other.

The students also demanded service of KSRTC buses on the Mangaluru-Moodbidri route.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US