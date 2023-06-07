19-year-old BCA student dies after bus hits his bike near Moodbidri

June 07, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - MANGALURU

A 19-year-old BCA student died after his bike was hit by a private bus near MITE College Cross, near Moodbidri, on June 5.

Moodbidri police gave the name of the deceased as Karthik Acharya, a resident of Yedapadavu, near Moodbidri. He is a student of Alva’s College in Moodbidri.

According to the police, Karthik left college and was headed home on his bike. His classmate, Harshavardhan, was riding pillion. Near MITE College Cross, a private bus bound for Moodbidri moved to the right side of the road, and hit the bike head-on. Karthik and Harshavardhan fell off the bike. They suffered injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital where Karthik succumbed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered against the driver of the private bus, police said.

On June 6, students staged a protest in Moodbidri demanding action against drivers of private buses for allegedly driving in a rash and negligent manner. They want the Transport Department and police to revise timings of the buses in such a way that they stop racing with each other.

The students also demanded service of KSRTC buses on the Mangaluru-Moodbidri route.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.