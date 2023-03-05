18th national athletic championship in Udupi to start from March 10

March 05, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 18th National Youth Athletic Championship 2023 will be held in Udupi for three days from March 10, according to Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Saturday, March 4, he said Udupi District Amateur Athletic Association will host the championship at Mahatma Gandhi stadium in Ajjarakadu.

A team from India to participate in the Fifth Asian Youth Athletic Championship which — will be held in Uzbekistan from April 25 to April 30 — will be selected at this national championship, he said, adding that the championship will be inaugurated at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Karnataka team selected for the championship has 31 sportspersons. Of them three members — Druv Ballal, Madhurya and Adil — are from Udupi district.

In all, 1,200 sports persons from 28 states and eight union territories are expected to participate in the same. Competitions will be held in 40 categories, Mr. Bhat said.