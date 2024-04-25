1,876 polling stations in Dakshina Kannada and 1,842 in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies to go for polls on April 26

April 25, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

All is set for the 18th Lok Sabha elections with 1,876 polling stations in Dakshina Kannada and 1,842 booths in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituencies going to the polls on Friday, April 26.

The polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nine candidates are in the fray in Dakshina Kannada, and 10 candidates are contesting in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru with both the constituencies witnessing a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP.

Holiday

The government has declared paid holiday to all employees of private and government sectors to enable them to exercise their franchise.

Voters

Dakshina Kannada constituency has a total of 18,18,127 voters. Of them, 9,30,928 voters are women and 8,87,122 voters are men. The constituency has 77 transgender voters.

According to M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, in all, 11,255 polling personnel have been deployed for the smooth conduct of elections. In addition, there will be security persons on duty.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency has a total of 15,85,162 electors. Of them 8,16,910 are women and 7,68,215 are men. The constituency has 37 transgender voters, according to K. Vidya Kumari, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi.

Candidates

Having fielded four-time MLC and the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary to retain its seat in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, the BJP faces a formidable challenge from the Congress candidate K. Jayaprakash Hegde, former Minister, three time-MLA and the former Chairperson of the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission in the constituency.

Other than Mr. Poojary and Mr. Hegde, K.T. Radhakrishna from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Supreeth Kumar Poojary of the Janahitha Party, R. Shabareesh of Karunada Sevaka Party, L. Ranganatha Gowda of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, M.K. Dayananda of the Proutist Sarva Samaj Party, B.K. Sachin of the Uttama Prajakiya Party and Independent candidates Sudhir Kanchan and Vijay Kumar, are in the fray.

New faces

Both the Congress and BJP have fielded new faces in Dakshina Kannada. Captain Brijesh Chowta, a former Captain with the Indian Army is facing Padmaraj R Poojary, an advocate, of the Congress in the constituency.

In addition to both, Kanthappa Alangar of the Bahujan Samaj Party; Durga Prasad of the Karunada Sevaka Party; Prajakiya Manohara of the Uttama Prajakeeya Party; M. Ranjini of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi; and Independent candidates Deepak Rajesh Coelho, Maxim Pinto, and Supreeth Kumar Poojary are in the fray in Dakshina Kannada.

Polling in last election

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency recorded 76.03% polling in the 2019 elections, and Dakshina Kannada witnessed 77.99% voting in the same elections.