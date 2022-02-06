18.34 lakh people in 18-45 age group vaccinated

Vaccination is being organised at 123 government sites and one private site in Dakshina Kannada

With an average of over 14,000 people getting the vaccine against COVID-19 every day for the last nine days, a total of over 33.20 lakh people have been vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada till Saturday.

As per the figures available on Co-Win portal of the Union Government, the district administration has vaccinated 18.34 lakh people in the 18-45 age category, 8.48 lakh in the 45-60 age category, 5.41 lakh people in the 60 and above category and 96,712 in the 15-17 age category.

Vaccination is being organised at 123 government sites and one private site in the district.

As many as 25 cases of adverse events following immunisation were reported in the last one month of which five were reported on January 28, four on February 3, nine on February 4 and six on February 5.

People from rural areas continue to outnumber those from the urban areas of the district in getting the vaccine. Every day, an average of 10,000 people are getting vaccinated in the rural areas, as against the over 3,000 people in urban areas since January 29 in the district.

There are more beneficiaries in the 18-45 age category with an average of over 8,000 getting vaccinated every day since January 29. Vaccination is yet to pick up in the 15-17 age category, a majority of whom are students. Gram panchayats and local bodies have been tasked with identifying school dropouts and make arrangements to vaccinate them.

Among the vaccination sites, the Government Wenlock Hospital leads with over 1.16 lakh people vaccinated, followed by workplaces in Surathkal, Ullal, Vitla and Moodbidri where more than 40,000 people each have been vaccinated.