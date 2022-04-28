183 couples tie knot at mass marriage in Dharmasthala

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, actor Ganesh, and D. Veerendra Heggade at the 50th free mass marriage programme at Dharmasthala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

: In all, 183 couple entered into wedlock at a mass marriage ceremony organised by Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Dharmothana Trust at Dharmasthala on Wednesday.

It was the 50th annual free mass marriage organised by the trust. Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, and actor Ganesh were present at the marriage organised at 6.50 p.m.

The bride was given a sari and a blouse and the groom was presented with a dhoti and a shawl by Mr. Heggade.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Heggade said that among the 183 couples, 60 had an inter-caste marriage. The trust began the mass marriage in the temple town to avoid the practice of dowry and unncessary expenditure.

In all, 12,393 couples had married in the mass marriages held at Dharmasthala till last year.