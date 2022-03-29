181 students take I PU exam on day one

March 29, 2022 00:59 IST

A total of 181 of the 203 students turned up at the three examination centres in Dakshina Kannada for the Geography paper of the first year pre-university examination, which commenced on Monday.

Of the 80 students, 72 were present and eight were absent at the Ganapathy PU College in Manglauru. As many as 69 students appeared, while two students were absent at the Govindadasa PU College in Surathkal. As many as 40 students wrote the paper, while 12 remained absent at Madani PU College in Ullal.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of PU Department C.D. Jayanna said that the examination is being held as per the order of High Court of Karnataka as far as dress code is concerned. All government college students have been told to come to the examination as per the dress code of their colleges, while students of private aided and unaided colleges have to follow the dress code prescribed by their institutions, he said.

The chemistry and economics papers will be held across PU colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Tuesday.