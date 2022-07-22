18-year-old youth dies of assault in Mangaluru

People stage protest outside hospital

The 18-year-old B. Masood, who was grievously injured following assault by eight persons at Kalanja village in Sullia taluk on July 20, succumbed at the hospital in Mangaluru on July 21.

Masood picked up a quarrel with one Sudhir on July 19 and he reportedly assaulted the latter. By calling for settlement of the issue near a shop in the village, Sudhir and seven others assaulted Masood. After initial treatment at a hospital in Sullia, Masood was brought to the private hospital, where he died on July 21.

The Bellare police arrested Abhilash, Sunil, Sudhir, Shiva, Ranjith, Sadashiva, Zym Ranjith and Bhaskar on July 20. They were accused of offences punishable under sections 143, 147, 323, 324 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. Following the death of Masood, the eight arrested persons have also been accused of murder (Section 302 of IPC).

Protest

Hearing news of the death, people gathered in large numbers at the hospital in the city on July 21. The people said they will not allow movement of Masood’s body till Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra visits the spot and give assurance regarding payment of compensation to family members of the deceased. Following assurance by Tahsildar, people allowed movement of the body for last rites.

Meanwhile, U.T. Khader, Mangaluru MLA, visited the hospital and said all persons associated with the murder should be arrested. He also demanded Karnataka government pay compensation to the family members of the deceased at the earliest.