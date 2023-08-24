ADVERTISEMENT

18-year-old girl murdered near women police station in Puttur in coastal Karnataka

August 24, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The police said the victim, Gauri, a resident of Alike, succumbed in a hospital in Puttur

The Hindu Bureau

Police said the victim is a resident of Alike, near Puttur.  | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly murdered a few metres away from the Women Police Station in Puttur, in Dakshina Kannada district, on August 24. The police arrested the alleged assailant Padmaraj.

The police said the victim, Gauri, a resident of Alike, succumbed in a hospital in Puttur.

According to sources, the assailant came in a motorcycle and slashed the neck of the victim just after she walked across the police station. He then sped away from the spot.

The police took the girl to a hospital, where she succumbed.

