18-year-old dies in accident

A 18-year-old died after his two-wheeler was hit by another two-wheeler at Ambagilu Junction in Udupi on Friday night. The Udupi Traffic police identified the victim as Abubaker Siddiq.

The police said Siddiq was riding his vehicle from Santhekatte to Ambagilu. Ganesh, the rider of the other two-wheeler, was coming with his wife Rekha and son Uttham as pillion. The police said Ganesh rode from wrong side of the road and hit Siddiq’s vehicle head-on.

Siddiq, Ganesh, Rekha and Uttham were injured and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Siddiq succumbed to the injuries in the hospital. Ganesh, Rekha and Uttham are out of danger, the police said.

The police registered a case against Ganesh under Section 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Indian Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.