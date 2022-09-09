18-year-old boy feared drowned in Kundapur

ADVERTISEMENT

An 18-year-old boy is feared drowned in the Varahi, which runs across National Highway 66 in Herikudru in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Thursday.

According to the police, Sayesh Shetty, a resident of Vadeerahobli in Kundapur, was a student of a PU college in Shivamogga. On Thursday morning, he went to a cyber centre and checked NEET results. Soon after, he came on his bicycle to the bridge built across the river in Herikudru. Parking his bicycle and after keeping his mobile phone aside, he jumped into the river.

Passers-by informed the Kundapur Police, who carried out a search operation along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel and local swimmers. They are yet to trace Sayesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)