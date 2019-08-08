18-month-old boy accidentally drowned in a bucket of water

A 18-month-old boy died after he accidentally fell into a bucket filled with water in Kulai here on Wednesday, the Surathkal Police said.

The police said that the 18-month-old Siddharth was playing with his sister. Accidentally, the boy fell into the bucket and he died. Siddharth was the son of Shankarappa.

On the statement of Shankarappa, the Surathkal Police have registered a case of unnatural death.