17th edition of Kavita Fest organised in Bela

January 10, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Konkani Author and journalist Austin D’Souza, author Stany Bela, Konkani Bhasha Mandal-Goa President Anwesha Singbal inaugurated the fest by strewing rose petals

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries shower rose petals to inaugurate Kavita Fest, Konkani poetry convention organised by Kavita Trust on Sunday, January 8, at Bela near Kasargod. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bela, a village in neighbouring Kasargod district in Kerala was the host for the 17th edition of Kavita Fest, a celebration of Konkani poetry and gathering of poetry lovers from Karnataka, Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra on Sunday, January 8.

Konkani Author and journalist Austin D’Souza, author Stany Bela, Konkani Bhasha Mandal-Goa President Anwesha Singbal inaugurated the fest by strewing rose petals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prabhu said it was heartening to note the Trust has organised the poetry fest in Kerala. The initiative would help to know the cultural variations prevailing within Konkani speakers and its richness among the community.

Stating that he was attending the Kavita Fest regularly, Mr. Singbal said such celebrations would bring Konkani speaking community together. The Trust, he said, has successfully attracted people towards Konkani poetry and poets.

Santhosh Perla, author from Kerala, said Konkani speaking community in Kerala needed support from Konkani institutions and organisations for the effective growth of the language while participating in an interaction with Trustees of Kavita Trust William Pais and Titus Noronha. Poet Wilson Kateel too participated in the interaction.

The valedictory, among others, was attended by Nirakar Education Society President Prashanth Naik, who was also former president of KBM, Goa, author and lyricist Rathnamala Divakar, Kavita Trust President Kishore Gonsalves and Secretary Averyl Rodrigues.

The Mathias Family Poetry Award that carried a purse of ₹25,000 and citation was presented to poet Indu Ashok Gersappe in absentia.

Bela village, with over 10,000 population, is said to be housing the highest number of Konkani speaking people in Kerala. Though Malayalam was the state language, the village has a strong influence of Konkani language, art and culture, like coastal Karnataka and Goa. While over 25,000 Konkani speaking people reside in Kasargod district, Christians, Gowda Saraswath and Rama Saraswath Brahminis were the major Konkani speaking religious communities in Kerala.

