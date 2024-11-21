 />
17th All-India Conference of Chinese Studies to begin at MAHE on November 21

Published - November 21, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The China Study Centre (CSC) of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, will host the 17th All-India Conference of Chinese Studies (AICCS), an event of the Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS), at TMA Pai Hall in Manipal for three days from November 21.

The theme of the conference is ‘Understanding China in a turbulent world: Geopolitical contestation and cooperation.’

The conference will bring together speakers, including veterans from the armed forces, international trade experts, and academics from leading universities. Over 30 students and research scholars will present papers, contributing to the understanding of India-China relations and broader geopolitical dynamics, a MAHE release said.

The conference will include orientation sessions and an informative lecture by an eminent scholar, offering in-depth insights into the complex dynamics of India-China relations. The valedictory session on November 23 will feature a special address by Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and Director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The event is expected to attract more than 150 participants, it said.

