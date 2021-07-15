179 mobile phones, 67 vehicles seized

The police seized 179 mobile phones and 67 vehicles after a parade of 252 persons accused in various cases of thefts here on Thursday. As many as 32 accused were booked on the charge of consuming narcotic drugs.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that the parade was carried out after thefts were reported recently in some parts of the city, including the one at a showroom of a high-end mobile phone showroom in Balmatta. “We wanted to check whether the accused are continuing with their old habits, including drug peddling. We wanted information about those involved in recent thefts,” he said.

As many as 200 police officers and personnel were involved in this drive that started in the morning. The police went to the houses of the accused and seized 179 mobile phones from them.

The accused were inserting SIM cards registered in different names and making use of these mobile phones. They also seized 67 vehicles, which did not have proper records, from the accused.

As 32 accused tested positive for narcotic drugs consumption, they were booked under Section 27 (B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

The parade on Thursday was the third one after Mr. Kumar assumed charge as Police Commissioner in January. The first was organised in the second week of January. It covered those with criminal background and against whom rowdy-sheets have been opened. The second that was held a few days later covered those involved in narcotic drugs peddling and cattle theft cases.