177 passengers from UAE arriving today

A total of 177 passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will arrive at the international airport here on Tuesday.

Air India Express Flight IX 0384 will leave Dubai at 5.10 p.m. and land here at 10.10 p.m., a release said here on Monday.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate them in 17 hotels and 12 hostels in the city, it said.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said that the family members of the passengers arriving will not be allowed to visit the airport and meet them.

The general public also will not be allowed to visit the airport. No public will be allowed to the quarantine facility set up in hotels and hostels.

The release said that the passengers will be subjected to medical test on arrival. If anybody showed symptoms of COVID-19 (A category passengers), they will be shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital, treated there and quarantined for 14 days.

Asymptomatic passengers (B category) will be made to stay either in hostels or hotels as per their choice for 14 days. The passengers can book rooms on-line in the hotels of their choice at the airport itself.

They can also opt for hostel facility. The district administration has made transport arrangements from the airport to the hotels, hostels and to the hospital.

Rahul Shindhe, probationary IAS officer in the office of the Deputy Commissioner who is in-charge of the arrangements for these passengers, conducted a meeting to review the arrangements, on Monday.