1.75 lakh houses provided with piped drinking water connection in Udupi district: S. Angara

March 10, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister in-charge of Udupi district S. Angara said on Friday that 1,75,265 houses have been provided with piped drinking water connection in the district after investing ₹269 crore under the Jaljeevan Mission.

Speaking at a convention of government scheme beneficiaries of the district at Katpady, near Udupi, the Minister said that Jaljeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the Union government.

The Minister said that 38,915 women were granted with ₹17.14 crore under Matru Vandana scheme. Each of 8,030 country boats were distributed with 300 litres of kerosene for 10 months, Mr. Angara said. He claimed that the government schemes have reached 98% of beneficiaries in the district. The schemes will reach the remaining 2% beneficiaries by the end of the month.

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that the double engine government is reaching out to all sections of society through various schemes.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said that 7,475 Sanjeevini self help groups were provided with ₹51 crore to take up various economic activities in the district. As many as 1.53 lakh farmers were released with ₹10,000 each under PM Kisan Scheme. Administrative buildings were built in four new taluks in the district.

Mr. Kumar said that 35,000 acres which were otherwise considered as deemed forest were handed over to the Revenue Department by addressing the deemed forest issues for granting title deeds to people.

The Vidya Nidhi and Belaku schemes have helped various people. The Grama One Centres have been helping people in villages a lot by offering multiple services. The pension was being given at the doorsteps of pensioners, Mr. Kumar said.

The Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon presided. Senior officials of the district administration were present.