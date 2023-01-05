17.37 lakh voters in Dakshina Kannada

January 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Following completion of special summary revision of the electoral roll, Dakshina Kannada has a total electorate of 17.37 lakh in the eight Assembly constituencies comprising of 1,860 polling stations.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar said there were 17.08 lakh voters at the time of draft electoral roll, which was released on November 9, 2022. After completion process of special summary revision on December 26, 2022 there are 17,37,688 voters of which 8.5 lakh are male while 8.87 lakh voters are female. There are total of 76 voters belong to the third gender.

As many as 47,174 voters have been added, while 18,441 voters have been deleted. Modifications have been made regarding 18,678 voters.

The Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency has the highest of 2.42 lakh voters, followed by 2.39 lakh in Mangaluru City South, 2.22 lakh in Bantwal and Belthangady constituencies, 2.08 lakh in Puttur, 2.01 lakh in Sullia, and 2 lakh each in Moodbidri and Mangaluru Assembly constituencies.

In terms of women to men ratio, Mangaluru City South has the highest of 1,091 women to 1,000 men, followed by Moodbidri (1070), Mangaluru City North (1061), Mangaluru (1036), Bantwal (1032), Puttur (1024), Sullia (1019) and Belthangady (1008).

The district has a total of 25,259 young voters,, 13,706 who are physically challenge, 6,392 VIP voters, and 546 service voters.

A total of 160 forms related to electoral roll revision were processed by the polling staff, which included Form 6 B dealing with linking of Aadhar number with the EPIC number. Mr. Ravikumar said linking of Aadhar number with EPIC number was optional and it will not lead to deletion of voters name, he said.

As many as 18,441 names were deleted, of which 7,127 were following death, 6878 who have shifted, 4130 due to migration, and 306 for duplication.

A total of 16,099 new EPIC cards have been generated. While 14,610 voters have received the new cards through speed post, 44 cards have been returned by the postal department. These cards will be delivered to voters by the concerned booth level officer. As many as 265 cards are in transit, he said.

The district administration has revived the condition of 1,860 polling stations where 844 stations do not have provision for help desk, 20 do not have proper signages, four stations are without proper power supply and three stations are without necessary furniture. “The shortfall will be addressed shortly and a final report will be sent by January 10,” he said.

The process of continuous revision of electoral roll will commence from January 6 and it will be on till the date of nomination of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishnamurthy and Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan were present