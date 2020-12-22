172 GPs in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi go to the polls today

Polling officials leaving a mustering centre at Mahatma Gandhi School, Bondel, in Mangaluru on Monday for their respective stations for the gram panchayat elections.

MANGALURU

22 December 2020 00:39 IST

Candidates in 50 constituencies in Dakshina Kannada already elected unopposed

As many as 172 gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will go to the polls in the first phase on Tuesday. The second phase of the elections will be conducted on December 27 and counting will take place on December 30.

Elections in Dakshina Kannada will be conducted in the first phase to 106 gram panchayats in Mangaluru, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluks. In Udupi district, it will be held in 66 gram panchayats in Udupi, Brahmavar, Hebri and Baindoor taluks.

Earlier, the elections in Udupi were to be held in 67 panchayats. Since people in Kodi have boycotted the polls due to various issues, including the coastal regulatory zone matters, and three candidates who had submitted their nomination papers in Kodi withdrew it, the polls will not be held there, an election official said.

Advertising

Advertising

Hence, only 66 gram panchayats will go to the polls with 2,349 candidates in the fray in 1,047 constituencies.

In Dakshina Kannada, elections will be conducted in 1,631 constituencies with 3,854 candidates in the fray in 106 panchayats.

Of the panchayats where the elections will be held, 37 are in Mangaluru taluk, 12 in Moodbidri taluk and 57 are in Bantwal taluk.

Candidates in 50 constituencies in Dakshina Kannada have been elected unopposed. Elections will be conducted in 817 booths in Dakshina Kannada.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the two districts to ensure that polling goes off peacefully.