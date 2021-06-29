17,000 college students, staff vaccinated

As many as 900 students and other teaching and non-teaching staff were vaccinated at the P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street, in Mangaluru on Monday, as part of a special drive.

While 11,000 of them were covered in Dakshina Kannada, 6,000 were given the vaccine in Udupi

In all, 17,000 students, teachers and clerical staff of different higher educational institutions, aged above 18, received their vaccine against COVID-19 on the first day of the special drive to vaccinate students and other staff in colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday.

While more than 11,000 of the 1.74 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada, 6,000 people were given the vaccine in Udupi district. This is part of the special vaccination drive held across the State for those in degree, engineering, paramedical, diploma and ITI colleges.

More than 900 people turned up at the P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street, in Mangaluru, in the morning. Health workers from the Urban Primary Health Centre, Bunder, were deputed to vaccinate the beneficiaries.

Incentive

As an incentive for first year degree students who received vaccine on Monday, the First Grade College management gave them I-Pads being distributed by the State government. “A good number of students could not make it to receive I-Pads on the day of inauguration a few days ago. Hence, we called them today,” said college principal Rajashekar Hebbar.

Among those who received the vaccine and the I-Pad was Shishir K., a first year BA student from Tota Bengre. “I took a ferry from my place to the Bunder (fishing harbour) and walked down here,” he said.

Pavan V., a first year BCA student, undertook a nearly three-hour ride on his motorcycle from Vitla to reach the college. A first year BBA student from Kasaragod, Kerala, who contracted COVID-19 infection a month ago, was asked to get his vaccine after two months from now.

Among other students who got vaccinated at the First Grade College included Ritik M., a II Year BE student from the AJ Institute of Engineering and Technology. “Having failed to get vaccination slots on Co-Win portal, I opted for the facility provided at the institution, close to my house,” he said.

As many as 1,600 students and lecturers from Moodbidri received their vaccine on the Alva’s College campus in Moodbidri on Monday. As most of the students and staff members of Alva’s Group of Institutions have already been vaccinated, vaccination on Monday was for students and teaching faculties of other institutions in Moodbidri. The institution will be hold another camp on Wednesday when 2,000 people will be vaccinated, a spokesperson of the institution said.

Nearly a 1,000 students and staff members turned up for vaccination at the St. Aloysius College in the city. Apart from degree students, those studying in the evening college, Institute of Civil Services and Institute of Management and IT took part in the drive.

Vaccination was also held at the University College, Government First Grade Women’s College, Balmatta, Ramakrishna College and Govindasa College, Surathkal, in Mangaluru on Monday. In Udupi district, vaccination was held at the Tenkanidiyoor College, Government College for Women in Ajjarakadu, SMS College in Brahmavar, Madhava Pai College in Manipal, Government Degree College in Udupi, Bhandarkar College in Kundapur, B.B. Hegde First Grade College, Kundapur, Government Pre University College, Muniyal, Touheed College in Gangolli, Kalavara Varadaraj M. Shetty Government First Grade College Koteshwara, RAMC College in Maravanthe, Government Pre University College at Shankarnarayana, Sharada College in Basuru, and Bhuvanendra College in Karkala.